Gino D’Acampo Leeds: First look inside the celebrity chef's new Italian restaurant in the Marriott Hotel

Gino D’Acampo has opened a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST

Located in the recently-refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel, off Boar Lane, the 160-seater open plan restaurant is now open for walk-ins ahead of the official opening tomorrow (Friday April 14).

Designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll, it will feature an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli and outdoor terrace.

We take a look inside.

Gino D’Acampo has opened a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar at the recently refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel

1. Gino D’Acampo Leeds

Gino D'Acampo has opened a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar at the recently refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel Photo: Gino D'Acampo

The Boar Lane restaurant was designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll

2. Restaurant

The Boar Lane restaurant was designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll Photo: Gino D'Acampo

The restaurant, which seats up to 160 people, is open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner until late, with guests of the hotel also able to enjoy in-room dining prepared by the restaurant.

3. Restaurant

The restaurant, which seats up to 160 people, is open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner until late, with guests of the hotel also able to enjoy in-room dining prepared by the restaurant. Photo: Gino D'Acampo

The restaurant boasts an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli and outdoor terrace

4. Bar

The restaurant boasts an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli and outdoor terrace Photo: Gino D'Acampo

