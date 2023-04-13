Gino D’Acampo Leeds: First look inside the celebrity chef's new Italian restaurant in the Marriott Hotel
Gino D’Acampo has opened a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar in Leeds.
Located in the recently-refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel, off Boar Lane, the 160-seater open plan restaurant is now open for walk-ins ahead of the official opening tomorrow (Friday April 14).
Designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll, it will feature an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli and outdoor terrace.
We take a look inside.
Page 1 of 3