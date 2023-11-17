Leeds news you can trust since 1890
North Brewing Co: Award-winning Leeds brewery announces new name as it rebrands its beers

An award-winning Leeds brewery has unveiled a new look as it shakes up its can designs and tweaks its name.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
North, formerly North Brewing Co, was voted Brewery of the Year last month at the Brewers Congress. On the same night, co-founders John Gyngell and Christian Townsley were also awarded the title of Global Ambassadors which recognised their exceptional contributions to the global brewing community.

The brewery has now unveiled a new logo and can designs, which it says reflects its deep-rooted heritage in Leeds and celebrates 26 years of innovation and creativity since North Bar first opened in 1997.

North brewery was founded eight years ago, and was one of the first to introduce art-focused designs on beer cans, taking inspiration from eclectic music, science fiction and mid-century modernism.

John Gyngell (left) and Christian Townsley, the owners of North, and the new-look cans (Photo by Gary Longbottom/National World/North)John Gyngell (left) and Christian Townsley, the owners of North, and the new-look cans (Photo by Gary Longbottom/National World/North)
John Gyngell (left) and Christian Townsley, the owners of North, and the new-look cans (Photo by Gary Longbottom/National World/North)

In an effort to make its beers more accessible, North's new can labels also feature descriptions of the beers to educate and guide customers.”

James Ockelford of graphic design company Refold, which creates North’s designs, explained: “When North (Bar) first opened in 1997 it was simply referred to as North.

"The brewery was always considered to be part of the North family, but as we’ve grown (far beyond Leeds, into new markets, new countries, to brand new audiences) our identity was starting to lose clarity.

"Now marks the perfect occasion to go back to our roots and remember that although we’ve changed many things throughout these years, we have always been North.”

The rebrand comes as North adds another bar to its portfolio after saving Alley Cats from closure. The Chapel Allerton bar reopened on November 7 and is North’s eighth venue in Leeds.

