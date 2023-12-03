A popular underwear brand has chosen Leeds for its third permanent shop in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lounge is now open in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, equipped with fitting rooms, assistant shopping services and a private breastfeeding space. The business, co-founded by couple Mel and Dan Marsden, started as an online store in 2015.

The brand has quickly grown into a multi-million pound business, with a tagline Comfort Made Sexy. The Trinity Leeds store on Level 2 of the shopping centre has joined existing shops in London Westfield and Manchester Trafford, as well as a pop-up store in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers can expect personalised shopping and tailored advice from staff, and all Lounge purchases are wrapped in white ribbon, tissue paper and put into a gift bag. There is a secluded space within every Lounge store for breastfeeding.