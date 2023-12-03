Lounge Leeds Trinity: Popular underwear brand opens third UK shop with private breastfeeding space
Lounge is now open in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, equipped with fitting rooms, assistant shopping services and a private breastfeeding space. The business, co-founded by couple Mel and Dan Marsden, started as an online store in 2015.
The brand has quickly grown into a multi-million pound business, with a tagline Comfort Made Sexy. The Trinity Leeds store on Level 2 of the shopping centre has joined existing shops in London Westfield and Manchester Trafford, as well as a pop-up store in Liverpool.
Shoppers can expect personalised shopping and tailored advice from staff, and all Lounge purchases are wrapped in white ribbon, tissue paper and put into a gift bag. There is a secluded space within every Lounge store for breastfeeding.
The Leeds shop is now open 9am-8pm Monday-Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Sunday.