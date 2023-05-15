Zara is set to move into the former Topshop site in Leeds Trinity shopping centre, it has been announced. The fashion retailer will move from its current location on Briggate to a larger 46,000 sq ft space in Trinity spread over three floors.

The site had been the home of Topshop until 2021 when the collapse of parent company Arcadis led to the closure of all physical stores. Since then, empty space has been used temporarily used as a digital events space.

The new Zara store is expected to open next year and is part of a broader strategy by the chain’s parent group Inditex to focus on larger stores in premium shopping locations.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said he was delighted by the deal.

“We’ve been working hard on securing a top retailer for the impressive unit that Topshop previously occupied, and we’re so pleased that Zara has seized the opportunity to create an exciting new shopping experience for guests within this incredible space at Trinity Leeds,” he said.

“This big signing is proof that prime retail locations like Trinity Leeds, which sits in the heart of the city centre, continue to be in demand, and we can’t wait for people to see what Zara has planned.”

