Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on the ground floor of the Trinity shopping centre on Albion Street in Leeds. The new Workshop offers the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, including the iconic heart ceremony, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids, teens and adults alike.

Roger Parry, Senior Managing Director of Build-A-Bear UK, said: “We are pleased to be opening this new location and bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to this community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For the past 25-plus years, the Build-A-Bear experience has been adding a little more heart to life and helping create special memories for our guests, and we are excited to see it come to life at our new Leeds location.”

Build-A-Bear is located on the ground floor of the Trinity shopping centre on Albion Street in Leeds.

Build-A-Bear offers kids – and kids at heart – the chance to engage in a hands-on entertaining process to create their very own, personalised furry friend. The experience begins by choosing from a wide array of plush animals and then stuffing them with love with the assistance of a Bear Builder.

A wide range of clothing and accessories allows each new friend to be customized and unique. The process completes when guests fill out a special birth certificate and then take their new furry friend home.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, added: “Build-A-Bear is the perfect addition to Trinity Leeds, bringing another fun and interactive shopping experience for guests. Arriving just in time for the festive season, it’s the ideal place for Christmas shoppers to pick up a thoughtful gift for loved ones.”