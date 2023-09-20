Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Freshers Week Leeds: 11 cheap places for students to eat in the city without breaking the bank

With Freshers Week here, thousands of new students will be looking for a cheap place to get some good food as they discover Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

Leeds is full of bars and restaurants serving up delicious food.

So for newcomers, knowing where to get a bite that won't break the bank might prove a challenge.

To make Freshers Week a little bit easier, Yorkshire Evening Post have created this list of 11 great budget friendly places to grab a bite to eat.

This popular Leeds spot serves affordable Indian street food and craft beers. Address: 6 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ

1. Bundobust

This popular Leeds spot serves affordable Indian street food and craft beers. Address: 6 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Located on the Headrow in city centre, House of Fu serves affordable ramen, rice bowls and more. Address: 15-19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

2. House of Fu

Located on the Headrow in city centre, House of Fu serves affordable ramen, rice bowls and more. Address: 15-19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

Belgrave's two food vendors, Dough Boys and Patty's Burgers, were recommended for casual dining and cheap eats by BBC Good Food. They are both located inside this very popular Leeds bar. Address: Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP

3. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Belgrave's two food vendors, Dough Boys and Patty's Burgers, were recommended for casual dining and cheap eats by BBC Good Food. They are both located inside this very popular Leeds bar. Address: Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP Photo: Tony Johnson

Mommy Thai operates two restaurants in Leeds city centre serving cheap and tasty Thai food. Address: 110 Vicar Ln, Leeds LS2 7NL / 7 Duncan St, Leeds LS1 6DQ

4. Mommy Thai

Mommy Thai operates two restaurants in Leeds city centre serving cheap and tasty Thai food. Address: 110 Vicar Ln, Leeds LS2 7NL / 7 Duncan St, Leeds LS1 6DQ Photo: James Hardisty

