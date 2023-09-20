Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Ultra Nightclub will open in Hirst’s Yard at tomorrow (Thursday), part of the Ultra Flex gym brand. The group’s owner Charlie Maddon has plans to open a nightclub in every town and city with an Ultra Flex gym.

Located in the former Dollhouse venue, which opened for the final time on the August Bank Holiday weekend, Ultra will boast two rooms, a dancefloor, booths and a VIP area. It will host weekly events, including a house and R&B night on Saturdays, bottomless brunches and industry events on Sundays.

Charles has partnered with Leeds businessman Kane Towning to open the club, which has been transformed over the last few weeks.

Charlie Mardon, the owner of UltraFlex gym group, is opening his first nightclub in Leeds (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Kane told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s an exciting new concept. Charles has made this amazing gym - I’ve been to gyms all over the world and it really is impressive.

"Going to the gym has become a lifestyle, even down to how popular gym clothing has become and how normal it is to wear it now. I’ve been going to the new Ultra Flex in north Leeds and you see the same faces, the same community.

"So crossing the two industries made sense, you go to the gym to look good and feel good and you work hard through the week, then there’s somewhere you can party hard on the weekend.

