Farmhouse Leeds: Inside the new brunch spot on Lands Lane serving classic brunch items 'with a twist'
One of Harrogate’s most popular brunch restaurants has opened a second venue in Leeds city centre this week.
Farmhouse, the independent restaurant specialising in brunches, breakfast and all-day dishes has moved into the former ASK Italian on Lands Lane.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Farmhouse owner Jordan Aspinall said: ‘’We are super excited to open in Leeds and can’t wait to bring our unique take on world foods to the city, without being tied down to any specific style of cuisine. We create our tried and tested favourites, with no trick cooking, no clever marketing just good food served by friendly people.
‘’We originally looked for a restaurant in Leeds in 2019 when we opened in Harrogate, and so this has been in our minds for quite some time. I’m confident we’ve found the perfect site for our second farmhouse and can’t wait to bring our amazing brunch to Leeds city centre.’’
Yorkshire Evening Post went down to the new brunch hotspot to have a look: