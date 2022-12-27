Leeds is full of fabulous restaurants, from posh fine-dining institutions to casual street food eateries.
The city’s restaurant scene has bounced back tremendously following the pandemic, and we are lucky enough to get to review them here at the YEP.
Here are the best restaurants our reviewers have eaten at in 2022. Restaurants are given a score out of ten for food, value, atmosphere and service. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and these were the highest rated restaurants.
Photo: National World
2. Forde
Forde in Horsforth has been listed in the Michelin Guide less than a year after opening. Our reviewers scored the restaurant 10 for atmosphere, 10 for food, 9 for service and 8 for value. Pictured is founder Matt Healy.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Tharavadu - 9.25
Keralan restaurant Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, scored 9 for atmosphere, 10 for food, 10 for service and 8 for value. Pictured are head chefs Ajith Kumar, Rajesh Nair and Abdul Khadar.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Prashad - 9.25
Prashad is a family-run Indian restaurant in Drighlington with a vegetarian menu. It scored 9 for atmosphere, 9 for food, 10 for service and 9 for value.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe