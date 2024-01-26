Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mooch, a popular London gift shop chain, has just opened in Commercial Street.

The shop is owned by retailer Cardzone, which also owns Yankee Candle and Paper Kisses.

And this new venture hopes to become the city's new favourite stop for all things greeting cards, stationery, candles, toys and other gifts.

Mooch, a gift shop chain, has opened in Commercial Street. Photo: National World

The unit, located between newly-opened Cinnabon and Lush, will benefit from the footfall that comes with being in the heart of Leeds and a stone's throw away from Trinity Leeds.

Josh Howe, director of in-town retail, at Savills Leeds said: “Mooch is successfully tapping into a market where we have seen others retract, and we are delighted that they have chosen Commercial Street for their store in Leeds.