Cinnabon Leeds Commercial Street: Cinnamon roll chain opens new bakery in city centre
The new shop on Commercial Street is the chain’s second site in the city, adding to the existing location at Plantation Services in Gildersome, near the White Rose shopping centre.
The city centre bakery opened to the public on Wednesday (November 8) at 10am. Its opening hours are 10am-9pm on Monday-Saturday, and 10am-8pm on Sunday.
Cinnabon was founded in America in the 1980s and is known for its cinnamon rolls, coffee and frozen drinks.
Announcing the news on Facebook, Cinnabon UK said: “We’re open in Leeds!
"Come on over to experience the irresistible scent of cinnamon, and treat yourself to the world’s most famous cinnamon rolls, fresh from the oven.
"Whether you're taking a break from shopping, meeting friends, or simply in need of a sweet treat, our doors are open, and our bakers are ready.
“We can’t wait to welcome you and share our warm, delicious delights. Let’s celebrate the sweet life at Cinnabon Leeds.”