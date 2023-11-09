Cinnabon has opened a new bakery in Leeds city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new shop on Commercial Street is the chain’s second site in the city, adding to the existing location at Plantation Services in Gildersome, near the White Rose shopping centre.

The city centre bakery opened to the public on Wednesday (November 8) at 10am. Its opening hours are 10am-9pm on Monday-Saturday, and 10am-8pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinnabon was founded in America in the 1980s and is known for its cinnamon rolls, coffee and frozen drinks.

The new Cinnabon shop on Commercial Street (Photo by National World)

Announcing the news on Facebook, Cinnabon UK said: “We’re open in Leeds!

"Come on over to experience the irresistible scent of cinnamon, and treat yourself to the world’s most famous cinnamon rolls, fresh from the oven.

"Whether you're taking a break from shopping, meeting friends, or simply in need of a sweet treat, our doors are open, and our bakers are ready.