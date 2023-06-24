Jewellery and watches retailer Beaverbrooks has filed a planning application to Leeds City Council hoping extend their Leeds city centre shop into a former diamond store’s unit to extend their Commercial Street store.

Currently located on No. 41-42 Commercial Street, the company has acquired the former Prestons unit on No. 43, and has submitted plans to join the units with intention to trade across both addresses, and to relocate the current TAG storefront to the No. 41 end of the building.

In their proposal, Beaverbrook points out that the street is within the Leeds City Centre Conservation Area, and has become the home of many of the city’s jewellers.

“Beaverbrooks have been present on the street for approx. 20 years and intend to expand and upgrade their presence, further enhancing the established ‘Jewellery Quarter’ creating a retail destination attraction for the city”, they add.

Externally, the retailer wants to “retain and upgrade the existing sandstone pilasters and cornice to No. 41-42”, and “replace the stone cladding and surrounds to No. 43 with sandstone cornice and pilasters decorated and finished to match No. 41-42”.

Internally, the No. 43 unit would be connected to the other units via a new opening and stairs.

Beaverbrooks on Commercial Street is hoping to extend their shop into a neighbouring unit. (Photo: Google Maps)

