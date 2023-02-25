The 11 shops at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds which have closed forever

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre is one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

The centre has an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld, complete with large IMAX screen – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub.

But what big name stores has the centre lost in recent years?

Many stores up and down the country faced closure following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and many at the White Rose were no different.

Huge high street names like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators in recent years, while even fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good.

Here are the 11 shops at the White Rose Shopping Centre which have closed their doors forever...

1 . Debenhams Boohoo purchased the Debenhams brand and website in 2021 for £55 million but it did not take on the company’s 118 stores. There is also a Debenhams store in Briggate. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

Dorothy Perkins was also bought out by Boohoo and this purchase led to the closure of dozens of its stores, including its Leeds branch.

3 . Burton Like its sister ship Dorothy Perkins, Burton also moved online following the Boohoo takeover. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

4 . Thorntons Popular chocolate shop Thorntons moved to online-only in March 2021. The White Rose store was the only remaining Thorntons in Leeds, after the Commercial Street store closed in early 2020. Photo: Stock Photo Sales