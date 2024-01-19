Beaverbrooks Trinity Leeds: National jeweller reopens Commercial Street store after £1.5m refurbishment
An award-winning jewellery retailer has reopened in Leeds shopping centre following a £1.5m investment.
Beaverbrooks, located in Trinity Leeds, reopened its city centre store on January 13 following significant refurbishment of the space.
The now 1,300 sq. ft. Beaverbrooks store, which is the retailer’s first store to be set across two floors, features a new dedicated diamonds and weddings area on the upper floor of the space, in addition to specialist diamond areas.
It has been intentionally designed with intimate consultation areas where the team of experts will assist customers with those extra special engagement and wedding ring purchases.
Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “As a high street name in Leeds since 1975 – almost half a century – this investment into the future of Beaverbrooks and Leeds is very exciting for us.
"The significant investment follows two further developments of stores across the Yorkshire region over the past year, both in our York and Leeds White Rose Centre locations."
This refurbishment also includes an expansion of its adjoining luxury watch boutique TAG Heuer, which is now almost double the size. It is hoped that this expansion will allow Leeds shoppers to access an impressive selection of TAG Heuer’s most anticipated launches and heritage pieces.
Anna added: "We are pleased to continue our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer with the expansion of the Leeds boutique, especially as 2024 marks 35 years of Beaverbrooks being a TAG Heuer stockist, and September 2023 saw celebrating our Leeds TAG Heuer boutique turning 10 years old.
"Add to this our amazing, extensively refitted Beaverbrooks store with dedicated diamonds and weddings area and diamond specialist area, we are pleased to position ourselves as the expert in jewellery, diamond, weddings and luxury watches.
“We’re confident the new store will be popular with customers – both local and further afield – and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of customer service, while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery.”
Rob Diver, managing director at TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said: “We are excited to start 2024 with the re-opening of this TAG Heuer Boutique with our long-standing partner Beaverbrooks in Leeds.
"The re-opening follows the launch of our latest Carrera timepieces in 2023, a signature of the brand which celebrated the collection’s 60th anniversary last year.”