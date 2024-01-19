An award-winning jewellery retailer has reopened in Leeds shopping centre following a £1.5m investment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beaverbrooks, located in Trinity Leeds, reopened its city centre store on January 13 following significant refurbishment of the space.

The now 1,300 sq. ft. Beaverbrooks store, which is the retailer’s first store to be set across two floors, features a new dedicated diamonds and weddings area on the upper floor of the space, in addition to specialist diamond areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been intentionally designed with intimate consultation areas where the team of experts will assist customers with those extra special engagement and wedding ring purchases.

Beaverbrooks, located in Trinity Leeds, has reopened following a £1.5m refurbishment. Photo: Beaverbrooks

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “As a high street name in Leeds since 1975 – almost half a century – this investment into the future of Beaverbrooks and Leeds is very exciting for us.

"The significant investment follows two further developments of stores across the Yorkshire region over the past year, both in our York and Leeds White Rose Centre locations."

This refurbishment also includes an expansion of its adjoining luxury watch boutique TAG Heuer, which is now almost double the size. It is hoped that this expansion will allow Leeds shoppers to access an impressive selection of TAG Heuer’s most anticipated launches and heritage pieces.

Inside the refurbished Beaverbrooks, open on Commercial Street. Photo: Beaverbrooks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna added: "We are pleased to continue our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer with the expansion of the Leeds boutique, especially as 2024 marks 35 years of Beaverbrooks being a TAG Heuer stockist, and September 2023 saw celebrating our Leeds TAG Heuer boutique turning 10 years old.

"Add to this our amazing, extensively refitted Beaverbrooks store with dedicated diamonds and weddings area and diamond specialist area, we are pleased to position ourselves as the expert in jewellery, diamond, weddings and luxury watches.

“We’re confident the new store will be popular with customers – both local and further afield – and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of customer service, while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery.”

Inside TAG Heuer, Commercial Street, which has undergone significant investment. Photo: Beaverbrooks

Rob Diver, managing director at TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said: “We are excited to start 2024 with the re-opening of this TAG Heuer Boutique with our long-standing partner Beaverbrooks in Leeds.