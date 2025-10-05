A coalition of over 30 Leeds hospitality businesses has voiced strong opposition to Leeds City Council’s partnership with STACK for a new food, drink, and entertainment village at Kirkgate Market.

The planned development would see shipping containers converted into a venue featuring up to ten street food vendors, six bars, a coffee shop, and a stage for live entertainment.

However, local business owners argue the project could cause irreparable harm to existing hospitality venues rather than boost overall city centre footfall.

Businesses in Leeds are opposing plans for a proposed container-style food and entertainment village. | STACK

In a joint letter to the council, the collective - which includes well-known names such as North Bar, House of Koko, Roxy Ball Room and The Domino Club - warned that STACK Leeds could displace customers from existing bars, cafes and restaurants instead of attracting new visitors.

The group pointed to the example of STACK Newcastle, which they claim caused “significant and sustained damage” to independent businesses in the city centre. A legal challenge has since been mounted against that scheme’s expansion.

The letter states: “Hospitality has been faced with the most challenging conditions to operate in imaginable for the last five years: COVID lockdowns, spiralling energy costs, inflated employment taxation, falling city centre footfall and office occupancy, to name but a few.

“Leeds has no requirement for a new artificially implemented ‘fanzone’. The city centre has numerous vacant units that could supplement the existing hospitality offering if demand were present. Demand simply is not present at this time.

“If and when it returns, some creative and flexible action from the council would easily enable new, diverse and innovative operators to repopulate these units and enrich the city’s panorama in a way far more atmospheric and sustainable than a pile of homogenous freight containers deposited next to one of Leeds' most significant architectural buildings.”

The signatories also criticised the public consultation process, claiming it ignored prior objections from Kirkgate Market traders and failed to engage with affected local businesses.

They questioned why the lease for the site had been granted before planning permission was approved, describing the decision as “myopic” and “preordained”.

The letter concluded: “The Leeds hospitality sector has produced several notable businesses that have become national brands. Making the landscape even more challenging for new local startups is counterproductive; it stymies the local economy and ultimately demeans the city.

“The rich diversity of hospitality offerings spread around the city surely bolsters the city’s attraction to visitors, both domestic and international. Stack merely offers a repetition of what is available elsewhere. Why would we, as a city, simply follow others?”

The letter was signed by:

House of Koko, Distrikt Bar, Forde, The Brotherhood, North Bar, Roland’s, The Domino Club, Fuji Hiro, Roxy Ball Room Merrion Street, Roxy Ball Room Boar Lane, Roxy Lanes, Parkside Tavern, Pinnacle Sports & Games, Jake’s Bar, Oporto, Neon Cactus, Fat Annie’s, SALT Granary Wharf, The Hop, Archie’s, SALT Call Landing, SALT East Parade, Istanbul Bakery, Mr Mackerel, Chicken Gate, Banh & Mee, Zaap, Sukhotai, Verve, Mean Eyed Cat, Call Lane Social, Cuckoo, Tiki Hideaway, Brooklyn, The Maven, MOJO, Banyan, Manahatta, The Box