Plans to build a new ‘container-style’ outdoor food village at Leeds Kirkgate Market have taken a significant step forward.

Leeds City Council confirmed STACK in March last year as its preferred operator for the proposed venue, which would offer an exciting mix of food, drink and entertainment in part of the market’s outdoor trading area.

Now, following further design and preparatory work, the council and STACK today announced the signing of a formal lease agreement. Meaning that, subject to licensing and planning approvals, the start of construction on the scheme could be just months away.

Leeds City Council and STACK today announced the signing of a formal lease agreement as part of plans to build an outdoor food village at Kirkgate Market. | Submit

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The plans for STACK Leeds are really exciting and underline our ongoing commitment to backing and investing in Leeds Kirkgate Market. I’m delighted, therefore, that the project has now reached this important milestone, thanks to a great deal of hard work from both the council and STACK.

“Together we are determined to ensure that the new venue is very much part of the market, rather than a standalone attraction. Every person heading to STACK Leeds will also be a potential shopper, whether that’s on the day or during a return visit.

“Some may even start making regular trips to the market for the first time, having previously been unaware of the recent retail improvements there. It is this kind of new custom – combined with the much-appreciated support of existing shoppers – that will help the site’s many and varied businesses prosper for years to come.”

Ten street food outlets, six bars and a coffee shop, would serve up a tempting range of eating and drinking options for customers, creating up to 160 jobs.

A premises licence application has already been submitted for the scheme, with a planning application expected to follow shortly. If both are approved, then it is hoped building work could start in early 2026 with a view to the venue opening later in the year.

Construction costs would be met by STACK, with rental payments generating a new income stream for the council. The outdoor trading area currently has room for a total of 185 stalls, with around 85 of those being filled on its busiest days.

Neill Winch, STACK’s chief executive officer, said: “We’re delighted to be taking this important step towards bringing STACK to Leeds. This is a city with incredible energy and a proud sense of community, which makes it a perfect location for our concept.

“While STACK continues to grow across the UK, our focus remains on creating spaces that celebrate local culture, support independent businesses and provide somewhere people can come together to enjoy great food, drink and live entertainment.

“Importantly, our offer will complement the fantastic outdoor and indoor market by attracting a new audience and, by opening seven days a week from early morning until late, we’ll help drive footfall and support the market’s wider ecosystem.”

More than 2.5 million people have reportedly flocked to STACK Seaburn since it opened on the North East coast in 2020, while further STACK venues opened last year in Lincoln, Middlesbrough and at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground.

The operator also has sites at various stages of development or planning in places such as Bishop Auckland, Durham, Whitley Bay, Manchester, Sheffield, Wigan and Carlisle.

Recent improvements at the market include an ongoing £10m project to repair, conserve and enhance the 1875 ‘blockshops’, the oldest surviving structures on the site. Phase one of this scheme was finished in 2023, with the second and final stage now nearing completion.