New footfall figures show that a beloved Leeds market has been visited nearly 3m times this year so far.

Leeds Kirkgate Market, in Vicar Lane, Leeds city centre, received more than 2.9m visits in the first six months of this year, which is a six per cent increase from the same period in 2023.

In March, there were 506,451 visits to the Grade I listed building alone, while the totals for May and June stood at 498,786 and 493,047 respectively.

The market’s footfall figures are calculated using digital counting devices positioned at the entrances to its indoor section. They do not include visits that are made solely to the site’s outdoor area.

Leeds Kirkgate Market has also reported new businesses heading to the market in numbers too, with a beauty salon, a bookshop and a Syrian food store among the eight new indoor arrivals since the start of the year.

A further seven businesses – selling everything from suitcases to Vietnamese groceries – are in the process of agreeing deals for indoor units.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “Our significant investments in Leeds Kirkgate Market have been designed to ensure it has a future to match its long and proud past.

“It’s really pleasing, therefore, to see visitor numbers on the up-and-up as the latest phase of improvement work continues.

“The unprecedented number of enquiries that are being received from businesses wanting to move into the market is also very encouraging.

“Thanks to all those who continue to support this much-loved shopping spot, and to the market team for their tireless efforts during its transformation.”

Earlier this year, the first phase of a £10m refurbishment of the 19th-century ‘blockshops’ area in the market was completed.

Work is now well under way on the second phase of the Leeds City Council scheme, with the latest batch of new-look units expected to be ready early next year.

Efforts to ensure the market caters for as wide a range of people as possible are also having a positive impact on footfall numbers.

Family-friendly activities – including life-sized arcade game sessions – helped push the visits total for May half-term week past 110,000.

A packed programme of free entertainment for youngsters is also being laid on at the market between now and the end of August.

Visitors of all ages, meanwhile, will be able to sample various tasty treats at a Caribbean and African Food Festival on August 24 and a Leeds Indian Food Festival on August 31.