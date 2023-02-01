Sheffield and Manchester are among the cities to have introduced ‘container-style’ food and drink venues in recent years, and Leeds could be joining them after the council announced it was considering the potential for one and received positive public feedback.

The green light was given by the council’s executive board to the launch of a consultation exercise, which has now ended. There were concerns raised by a small number of existing traders at the market but the council have said the response from members of the public was “overwhelmingly positive”. More than 2,000 online questionnaires were completed and 71.5 per cent of respondents supported the idea, meanwhile 91 per cent said they would be ‘somewhat likely’ or ‘very likely’ to use the rest of the market if they were visiting the proposed venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results are due to be considered by councillors on the executive board when they meet on Wednesday, February 8. The meeting will be asked to back a twin-track approach to the next steps of the scheme, which would involve the council beginning the process of promoting the site to private operators as a potential location.

Leeds City Council has said the new development would help put the outdoor market on a “more secure financial footing”. Image: Tony Johnson

Engagement with traders would also continue and the council has said it would be clearly communicated that the venue would be designed to complement both the indoor and outdoor sections of the market and boost week-round footfall. Approval of the measures by the executive board would not be a full green light for the scheme, as a final decision would stay on hold until interest from possible operators and other relevant factors were assessed. The council has said there would be no future financial risk to them if plans were approved, as the chosen operator would meet the cost of building the venue.

The outdoor market has space for 185 stalls, 85 of which are filled on a typical day. Under the plans, the number of outdoor stalls would be reduced to make way for the new village, but the space would still “comfortably accommodate” the current level of trader activity. Leeds City Council has also said the new development would help put the outdoor market on a “more secure financial footing”.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We are hugely proud of both Leeds Kirkgate Market’s history and the important part it continues to play in local life, with the council’s multi-million pound investment in the site during recent years underlining our determination to ensure it remains one of the jewels in the city’s retail crown.