Ilkley Brewery Leeds: Opening date of first taproom announced as Italian restaurant Stuzzi takes over kitchen
Ilkley Brewery will be opening a taproom in the Grove Promenade, Ilkley, on Thursday September 5 from 5pm.
Taking over the former family-owned restaurant Joel’s Kitchen and Bar, the Ilkley Tap will feature 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers.
Owner Luke Raven also announced that Leeds-favourite Italian restaurant Stuzzi will be taking up residency in the venue via the brand’s official social media channels.
The full Instagram post said: “We’ll boss the beer, these guys will truly BOSS the food…
“Absolutely buzzing to announce that the legends from @stuzzistreetfood are bringing their glorious mouth-banging grub and taking over our kitchen….
“We can’t wait… not long now - ye shall be hungry & thirsty no longer!”
The Ilkley Tap will also feature wines from Martinez Wines, an independent wine bar in Ilkley and Bingley.
The new opening comes after the brewery, which has a base in Ashland’s Road, marks its 15th birthday this year. In the last 15 years, the brewery has brewed 17.4 million pints and 365 different beers.
Ilkley Brewery offers a range of canned, casks and draft beer. It is best known for its Mary Jane session pale ale, which the brewery won a national award for in 2009.
