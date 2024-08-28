Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Leeds brewery has announced the opening date of its first ever taproom.

Ilkley Brewery will be opening a taproom in the Grove Promenade, Ilkley, on Thursday September 5 from 5pm.

Taking over the former family-owned restaurant Joel’s Kitchen and Bar, the Ilkley Tap will feature 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers.

Owner Luke Raven also announced that Leeds-favourite Italian restaurant Stuzzi will be taking up residency in the venue via the brand’s official social media channels.

Ilkley Brewery has announced the opening of its first ever taproom, named the Ilkley Tap. Photo: Ilkley Brewery | Ilkley Brewery

The full Instagram post said: “We’ll boss the beer, these guys will truly BOSS the food…

“Absolutely buzzing to announce that the legends from @stuzzistreetfood are bringing their glorious mouth-banging grub and taking over our kitchen….

“We can’t wait… not long now - ye shall be hungry & thirsty no longer!”

The Ilkley Tap will also feature wines from Martinez Wines, an independent wine bar in Ilkley and Bingley.

The new opening comes after the brewery, which has a base in Ashland’s Road, marks its 15th birthday this year. In the last 15 years, the brewery has brewed 17.4 million pints and 365 different beers.

Ilkley Brewery offers a range of canned, casks and draft beer. It is best known for its Mary Jane session pale ale, which the brewery won a national award for in 2009.