A multi-award winning brewery in Ilkley is opening its first ever taproom in August, as it marks 15 years in Leeds.

Ilkley Brewery is set to open a taproom in the Grove Promenade, taking over the former family-owned restaurant Joel’s Kitchen and Bar.

Co-owner and director Luke Raven announced the arrival of the Ilkley Tap via the brewery’s official social media channels just a few weeks ago.

Ilkley Brewery

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Luke said the venue is currently under transformation and looks set to open in late August.

He said: “It's something that we've thought about and talked about forever - but our focus has always very much been on brewing the beer.

“With all the pressure in the industry, I think it’s about having some secure outlets, somewhere we know is going to be taken up by a regular customer, which we can control a bit more.

“And as with lots of business decisions, it happens when the stars align.

“The opportunity came for this particular site, which we all knew and loved in terms of where it was in town, it just made perfect sense to make the plunge.”

Luke said the Ilkley Tap will be working with local suppliers in Yorkshire wherever possible to offer eight ales and 12 beers on keg, a “nicely curated” wine list, a selection of spirits and a permanent alcohol-free beer on draught for non-drinkers.

It will also be launching with a “really exciting food concept” with more details to be announced shortly.

The venue features an outside terrace, which Luke said will be a fantastic feature during the warmer months, as well as rooms upstairs that the brewery will explore usage of once the bar is opened.

The new opening comes as the award-winning brewery celebrates its 15th anniversary in the industry.

Luke said: “When it is tough times, it's really nice to be able to reach that milestone. We're here and we're consistent and well-loved.

“And it's a really nice feeling to be making so many different beers over the years.”

In the last 15 years, the brewery has brewed 17.4 million pints and 380 different beers.

Ilkley Brewery offers a range of canned, casks and draft beer. It is best known for its Mary Jane session pale ale, which the brewery won a national award for in 2009.