Fortunately, Leeds is blessed with a vast array of places to scratch this itch. There are wonderful pubs serving wonderful beers, and bars with gardens so stylish they have to be photographed and splashed on your Instagram story.

This makes picking the location for your pint in the sun rather tricky. On one particularly hot Saturday afternoon, I chose to visit North Brewing Co’s Sovereign Street taproom. Both the inside and outdoor seating areas were heaving, and it was reassuring to know I was among a large number of people who had also opted to pay the taproom a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After securing a table in the modest-but-smart outdoor seating area, it was time to quench my thirst. I eased myself in with a pint of Atlantis, one of the lighter beers available at the taproom at 4.1 per cent ABV. However, what this pale ale may lack in strength, it certainly makes up for with its refreshing fruity flavour and satisfyingly bitter finish.

The drinks are not particularly cheap, nor are they unreasonable for a city centre-based craft beer establishment. Image: Google Street View

I then upped the ante with a pint of Sputnik, an American-style pale ale coming in at five per cent ABV. The jump in strength is definitely noticeable but it is tantalising rather than overpowering, delighting the senses with hops aplenty.

Next up on my journey across the taproom’s black board full of beer was a schooner of Transmission, an 6.9 per cent IPA. Surprisingly light for a beer so strong, Transmission was a tropical treat and certainly the highlight of my visit.

Service was impeccable on a hot and busy afternoon, which will have undoubtedly been difficult for staff. As the bar became busier, staff members began taking orders at tables and this service was a really pleasant bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drinks at the taproom are not particularly cheap, nor are they unreasonable for a city centre-based craft beer establishment. A pint of Atlantis set me back £5.60, while the Sputnik was £5.90 and the Transmission schooner was £5.

Leeds has a fascinating craft beer scene with a range of excellent breweries and North Brewing Co is right at the heart of it. The brewery’s Sovereign Street taproom is an ideal spot for pints in the sun with its relaxed atmosphere, friendly service and most importantly, its irresistibly delicious craft beer.

Factfile

Address: 3, Sovereign Square, Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4BA

Telephone: 0113 733 8349

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 11am-11.30pm; Fri-Sat, 11am-12:30 am; Sun, 11am-10pm.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10