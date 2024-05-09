Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A seasoned chef with nearly 20 years of experience in the food industry has just opened his first restaurant in Leeds - and it’s blowing the people of Morley away.

Chef Florinel Cosmin Visan opened IC Italian in Morley with his younger brother Ionut Adrian Filimon mere days ago. The brothers spent three months transforming the former charity on Queen Street into an Italian restaurant.

Florinel, who has been working as a chef for the last 15 years, said he had first thought of opening his own restaurant a few years ago. But his first business endeavour, a takeaway he opened with a friend two years ago, was short-lived.

IC Italian on Queen Street, Morley, is owned by brothers Florinel Cosmin Visan and Ionut 'Adrian' Filimon. Photo: Tony Johnson

The chef then headed the new restaurant at Leeds Golf Centre, one of the city’s most popular golfing destinations. After a short stint, Florinel thought it was time to pursue his own business.

Florinel explained: “I decided to open something else. Because if you do this type of business, a restaurant in a golf club, you rely only on golf club members. I couldn't express myself - I had to do breakfast or certain things that the member asked.

“We were looking around for a premise and we found this place and we just fell in love with it. I just had a feeling. I don't know how to explain it, it just clicked.”

Inside IC Italian, Morley. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World

The experienced chef, who began his career at a five-star restaurant in his home country Cyprus, has worked in many Leeds’ top-rated Italian restaurants in the city centre including Gusto, San Carlo and Gino D'Acampo.

It’s a cuisine he loves - and it seemed only right to share it with the people of Morley. He said: “I enjoyed my time, cooking Italian food - and I think that experience left a mark on me.

“I've been fortunate - to get your training at a five-star hotel where everything goes by the book, it’s good training for your first time in this trade. I think those two years there shaped me as a chef.”

IC Italian serves a range of classic dishes, promising a “taste of la dolce vita right in the heart of the city”.

Pizzas at IC Italian, Morley. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World

The menu features traditional Italian starters, including bruschetta, arancini, grilled vegetables and dough balls.

A range of pizzas are also on offer including mushroom and truffle and peppercorn salami toppings. Pasta dishes include bolognese ragu, grilled aubergines and mushroom risotto.

While the business has only been open a few days, the brothers have received some fantastic feedback from customers and locals and they are excited to see the future of IC Italian.