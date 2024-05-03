IC Italian Leeds: New restaurant opens in Morley with broad pizza and pasta menu and focus on sustainability
Located on Queen Street in Morley, IC Italian held its grand opening on April 24.
The team behind the Italian restaurant had been teasing its opening for a few months, sharing its renovations on its social media channels.
Now welcoming customers into its transformed space, IC Italian promises a “charming ambiance and welcoming atmosphere” and a “taste of la dolce vita right in the heart of the city”.
The menu is expansive. Traditional Italian starters are available including bruschetta, arancini, grilled vegetables and dough balls. A range of pizzas are also on offer including classics such as margaritas as well as mushroom and truffle and peppercorn salami pizzas.
Bolognese ragu, grilled aubergines and mushroom risotto are some of the pastas available at IC Italian.
Sustainability is important to the new Italian restaurant. The website states: “Environmental stewardship is important to us.
“We strive to minimize waste by composting food scraps, using eco-friendly packaging, and implementing energy-efficient practices throughout our restaurant. By prioritizing sustainability, we aim to leave a positive impact on our community and planet.”
