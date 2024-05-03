Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Queen Street in Morley, IC Italian held its grand opening on April 24.

The team behind the Italian restaurant had been teasing its opening for a few months, sharing its renovations on its social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now welcoming customers into its transformed space, IC Italian promises a “charming ambiance and welcoming atmosphere” and a “taste of la dolce vita right in the heart of the city”.

New Italian restaurant IC Italian has opened in Morley, Leeds. Photo: IC Italian/Google

The menu is expansive. Traditional Italian starters are available including bruschetta, arancini, grilled vegetables and dough balls. A range of pizzas are also on offer including classics such as margaritas as well as mushroom and truffle and peppercorn salami pizzas.

Bolognese ragu, grilled aubergines and mushroom risotto are some of the pastas available at IC Italian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability is important to the new Italian restaurant. The website states: “Environmental stewardship is important to us.