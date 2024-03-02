Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dakota Leeds has recently refurbished its first floor, transforming the former Salon Privé bar into new room types, some complete with private outdoor terraces.

The hotel chain was founded in Scotland in 2006 and boasts five destinations across the UK, including its Leeds site on Russell Street.

Named after the Dakota airliner, which took its inaugural flight from New York to Chicago in 1936, the hotel’s ethos is to offer timeless luxury at a more affordable price.

I was invited to stay in one of the Deluxe Suites, a luxury room which boasts its own lounge and two bathrooms. Also new to Dakota are the Garden Kings and Garden Suites.

The YEP's lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure spent a night at one of Leeds' top hotels (Photo by James Hardisty)

The general manager of Dakota Leeds, Mark Spanton, told me: “These bold and beautiful spaces are a brand-new addition to Dakota Leeds’ 94 bedroom hotel, having been designed to the highest standards and carefully crafted with the finest materials – we’re confident these are the most luxurious bedrooms in the city.

“Guests can enjoy an overnight stay in a Garden King – a beautiful room on the first floor, with outdoor garden terrace and super-king size bed; a Garden Suite – a spacious suite, featuring a large terrace overlooking Greek Street; and a Deluxe Suite – an open-plan suite with a chic lounge area, walk in wardrobe and sumptuous roll-top bath.

“Dakota Leeds is undeniably luxurious; we pride ourselves on our sophisticated decor, contemporary touches, and stylish facilities. However, what truly sets Dakota Leeds apart is our service: our team has an unwavering dedication to providing an unforgettable experience for our guests. The team at Dakota Leeds go above and beyond to exceed expectations every time.”

One of the new deluxe suites on the first floor of Dakota Leeds (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

The hotel has welcomed many famous faces over the years, including Rod Stewart and Samuel L Jackson, so I had high hopes for my experience.

Stepping into the reception, I was struck by the moody lighting and classy décor - flickering candles and dark tones added to the sense of luxury.

Then it was up to the first floor, where I was given a tour of some of the new garden rooms with outdoor terraces overlooking Greek Street. You’d never guess that just months ago the floor was home to a bar, and it’s a clever use of the outdoor space.