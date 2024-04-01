The 44 top Leeds takeaways awarded a five-star rating in 2024 so far including Fat Hippo and Dominos

These takeaways have scooped the top rating

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Inspectors have visited dozens of Leeds takeaways already in 2024, and 44 of them have been awarded a five-star rating.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here is every Leeds takeaway to have been inspected and awarded a five-star rating in 2024 so far, with results published by Monday April 1.

210 Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse

1. Saltd & Batterd

210 Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse Photo: Saltd & Batterd

63 Robin Lane, Pudsey

2. Doleburger & Hoi Sin City

63 Robin Lane, Pudsey Photo: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

124 Potternewton Lane, Chapel Allerton

3. Square About Pizza

124 Potternewton Lane, Chapel Allerton Photo: Google

255 Harehills Lane

4. TFC And Pizza House

255 Harehills Lane Photo: National World

21 Harehills Road, Harehills

5. DFC Takeaway

21 Harehills Road, Harehills Photo: Google

Ground Floor, White Rose House, 8 Otley Road, Headingley

6. Fat Hippo Headingley

Ground Floor, White Rose House, 8 Otley Road, Headingley Photo: Google

