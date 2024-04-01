Inspectors have visited dozens of Leeds takeaways already in 2024, and 44 of them have been awarded a five-star rating.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here is every Leeds takeaway to have been inspected and awarded a five-star rating in 2024 so far, with results published by Monday April 1.

