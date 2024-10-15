Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new aparthotel is opening in Leeds this week.

The Old Police Station by Montgomery House will be opening in North Lane, Headingley, on Friday October 18.

The vacant venue was purchased five years ago by Alex Ball, his partner and a couple of friends, and has now been transformed into a stunning aparthotel.

It features five spacious bedrooms, a meeting room that the owners hope guests can use as a dedicated workspace, a mini-bar and more.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Alex said there was “something” about the building he loved.

The Old Police Station by Montgomery House is a luxury Aparthotel opening in Headingley this week. Photo: Montgomery House | Montgomery House

He said: “I remember driving past years ago, saying to my wife, ‘if that ever came up, I'd love to buy it’.

“I can't put the thing on exactly what it is, but there's something about the building that we loved.

“And to be completely honest, we bought it without really having any idea on what we were going to do with it initially.

“We work in property but nothing like this, to be honest. It was a bit of a step into the unknown for us but it’s something we're excited about.”

Familiar with the bustle of Headingley, Alex said he thought an aparthotel would be a brilliant addition to the suburb.

“We spoke with a lot of local community members who agreed with us,” he said.

Montgomery House features five luxurious bedrooms with a mini-bar and dedicated work space. Photo: Montgomery House | Montgomery House

“We wanted to do really high-end luxury accommodation - for students who've got parents coming up to visit them, maybe hospitality of the cricket, that sort of thing. It just seemed like a really nice fit.”

And with the opening just days away, Alex said he feels both daunted and excited to welcome people into the premises.

He added: “It's been really rewarding - the last few weeks, in particular.

“We've had a lot of local residents and small businesses come to us and just say how relieved they are that someone's breathed life back into the building, because it was obviously such an eyesore for such a long time.

“It was boarded up, covered in graffiti, and that's been a really, really nice part of it. Words of encouragement from everyone nearby has been great.

“I just really hope that everyone agrees it's a huge improvement to the area.

“It's really good for us to see there's some thriving independent businesses in Headingley already, and hopefully we can join the club.”

Find out more information about The Old Police Station by Montgomery House via the official website and social media channels.