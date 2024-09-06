The independent businesses in Leeds is what sets us apart from other cities and we are fiercely proud of them.
While the last few years have been difficult, there are many that have gone from strength to strength.
Struggles were different for those which started during the pandemic but there are many businesses which powered through the bleak days.
Here are 9 independent businesses in Leeds which began during the lockdowns and are now thriving.
1. Pizza Loco
Pizza Loco was one of the most-loved Leeds restaurants in the city. Its base in Roundhay Roundhay, Oakwood, closed earlier this year but the team behind the Italian restaurant have continued to excel. They launched Morty’s Focacceria, a sandwich bar, in the highly-anticipated new food court White Cloth Hall last month. | Pizza Loco Photo: Pizza Loco
2. Wolfe Bros
From the team behind Leeds-favourites Roland's in Call Lane and the Domino Club in the Grand Arcade, Wolfe Bros is another business that began in the bleak times of lockdown but has gone from "strength to strength". The brand produces an award-winning London Dry Gin, as well as four flavoured gins and zero-waste limoncello. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. The Savvy Baker
The Savvy Baker is a Leeds-favourite for brownies and blondies. Founded by Savannah Roqaa (pictured), teh business launched as a lockdown pastime and has since expanded massively and supplies delicious desserts to customers all over the country – with a flagship café in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay. | The Savvy Baker Photo: The Savvy Baker
4. ByMolly
MasterChef: The Professionals star Molly Payne (pictured) is the founder of fine-dining private chef service byMölly, which she runs with her partner Charlotte Drew. The company was formed during the pandemic and now has a client list featuring some of the most high-profile people in Leeds - including Leeds United players. | ByMolly Photo: ByMolly
5. Humbl Coffee
Humbl Coffee was founded in 2021 by couple Matt Pease-Bower and Georgina Milner. The business, at the time, operated from a trailer. A cult following and generous customers led the couple to open a unit in Meanwood the next year. It marked the second birthday of its bricks-and-mortar shop in Meanwood earlier this year. | Humbl Coffee Photo: Humbl Coffee
6. Box of Whiffs
Box of Whiffs was launched from owner Ali Arnison's kitchen table back in 2021. Support from locals in Farsley led her to open a physical store in Springfield Mills, which has just expanded allowing Ali to manufacture more lines and develop her offering further. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
