A tour inside a beautiful Leeds property with contemporary charm and spacious living in Menston

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

This gorgeous home is just a short commuting distance from Leeds.

The immaculate home on Kingsdale Drive in Menston is on the market with Tranmer White for £625,000.

Inside, the property features a spacious entrance hall with oak effect flooding laid herringbone style and a guest WC. It leads to a dining room with a window to the front elevation and a fireplace with a gas inset.

Double doors lead to the living kitchen area with a contemporary recently fitted kitchen and French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a marble fireplace with an electric fire inset.

There is also a utility room with a door to the side elevation.

On the first floor, a landing leads to the principal bedroom which has a dressing room and en suite as well as an additional double and a single bedroom.

On the top floor are three additional bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.

Outside, the property has a driveway accessed via electric gates leading to a garage. The home is set in beautifully maintained gardens with an Indian stone patio and raised borders. There is also a garden shed and an artificial lawn.

