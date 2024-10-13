Inside, the property features a spacious entrance hall with oak effect flooding laid herringbone style and a guest WC. It leads to a dining room with a window to the front elevation and a fireplace with a gas inset.

Double doors lead to the living kitchen area with a contemporary recently fitted kitchen and French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a marble fireplace with an electric fire inset.

There is also a utility room with a door to the side elevation.

On the first floor, a landing leads to the principal bedroom which has a dressing room and en suite as well as an additional double and a single bedroom.

On the top floor are three additional bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.

Outside, the property has a driveway accessed via electric gates leading to a garage. The home is set in beautifully maintained gardens with an Indian stone patio and raised borders. There is also a garden shed and an artificial lawn.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇