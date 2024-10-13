The immaculate home on Kingsdale Drive in Menston is on the market with Tranmer White for £625,000.
Inside, the property features a spacious entrance hall with oak effect flooding laid herringbone style and a guest WC. It leads to a dining room with a window to the front elevation and a fireplace with a gas inset.
Double doors lead to the living kitchen area with a contemporary recently fitted kitchen and French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a marble fireplace with an electric fire inset.
There is also a utility room with a door to the side elevation.
On the first floor, a landing leads to the principal bedroom which has a dressing room and en suite as well as an additional double and a single bedroom.
On the top floor are three additional bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.
Outside, the property has a driveway accessed via electric gates leading to a garage. The home is set in beautifully maintained gardens with an Indian stone patio and raised borders. There is also a garden shed and an artificial lawn.
