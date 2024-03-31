Whether you're after traditional roast beef, chicken or lamb or a vegetarian or vegan alternative, there's a tasty place for a roast dinner around every corner of the city.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to recommend their favourite places for a roast dinner in Leeds - and there were hundreds of suggestions.

Here, we round up the top picks, from carveries where you can pile your plate high to more refined hotels and restaurants. There's something for everyone.

2 . The Corn Mill Lodge Hotel Pudsey Road, Farnley Photo: Google Photo Sales