The 31 best pubs and restaurants in Leeds for a Sunday roast dinner according to locals

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to Sunday dinners in Leeds.

Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:30 BST

Whether you're after traditional roast beef, chicken or lamb or a vegetarian or vegan alternative, there's a tasty place for a roast dinner around every corner of the city.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to recommend their favourite places for a roast dinner in Leeds - and there were hundreds of suggestions.

Here, we round up the top picks, from carveries where you can pile your plate high to more refined hotels and restaurants. There's something for everyone.

South Parkway, Seacroft

1. Bon Appetit

South Parkway, Seacroft Photo: James Hardisty

Pudsey Road, Farnley

2. The Corn Mill Lodge Hotel

Pudsey Road, Farnley Photo: Google

Town Street, Farsley

3. The Village Wine Bar

Town Street, Farsley Photo: National World

Wellington Street, City Centre

4. Mad Frans

Wellington Street, City Centre Photo: Gary Longbottom

Tong Road, Farnley

5. The Beulah Bistro

Tong Road, Farnley Photo: Tong Road, Farnley

Parkside Road, Meanwood

6. Myrtle Tavern

Parkside Road, Meanwood Photo: James Hardisty

