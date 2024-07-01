Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi’s search for new store locations has led it to look at two areas in Leeds.

As part of its rapid expansion drive, the German low-cost supermarket chain last month called on the nation to get in touch to highlight where in the country a new store was needed.

After receiving over 4000 requests, Aldi decided to look at five potential locations in Yorkshire - with two of those in Leeds.

In the coming years, Leeds neighbourhoods Horsforth and Roundhay - along with Harrogate, Fulwood and York - could be the hosts of new Aldi supermarkets.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations.

“They have helped us identify where demand is greatest and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”

With a long term goal of opening over 1500 stores around the UK, the retailer currently run more than 1020 stores around the nation - including 11 in Leeds.