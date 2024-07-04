Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new reformer pilates studio is set to open in Leeds.

Taking over a unit in Limewood Business Park, in Seacroft, the reformer pilates studio is expected to open in August 2024.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, business founder Holly Puddephatt said she decided to step away from her two decades long career in financial services to do something she was “more passionate” about.

The 37-year-old said: “I think with massive demand for pilates, there's not enough studios that are offering it, especially pilates exclusively. So me and my friends, we really struggle to get on classes, and get quite frustrated.

“There’s only a couple of [reformer] studios in the city centre, there’s nothing that outside that’s a bit more accessible.”

A new instructor herself, Holly hopes to draw on her own experiences to create a space that puts the wellbeing of pregnant women first.

Holly said: “I have practised pilates on and off for years. But when I had my daughter two years ago, I had some birth injury and pilates was a part of my rehabilitation. I got really into it then, and the benefits that it gave me inspired me to want to instruct myself.

“I think I've been working on it behind the scenes for probably about nine months, but it's only really getting the keys in that I'm like, ‘wow, this is actually happening’.

“But to be honest, I just feel excited. I'm excited for what's to come ahead, and I'm really confident that we'll be successful. There are always obviously elements of nervousness.

“It's different in many ways, but the skills that I've built over the years in my career will absolutely be transferable.”

Holly added: “I really want to make it like a community, where everybody feels welcome - that's really, really important to me.

“You don't need to be super flexible, it really is for everybody. And everybody can benefit from this type of movement, especially with the kind of sedentary lifestyles that many of us live today doing office jobs, as I've done for many years. It's the perfect antidote to that.”