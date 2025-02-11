A highly-rated Leeds pub has been listed for sale.

Woodside Micro Pub, located on Low Lane, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £42,500.

Selling a wide selection of craft beers and ales, the bar has become popular for its quiz nights, board games and happy hours drinks.

Located on a key route in the “desirable north Leeds suburban town,” Woodside Micro has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The ad listing said: “Lovingly created and furbished from former retail premises in 2020, the micro pub is still growing in stature and popularity, but the owner is now wishing to take up an entirely different career, leaving a wonderful opportunity for ambitious new owners to give the pub the dedication it needs.

“The micro pub also acts as a feeder pub, enjoying trade from customers dining at two, popular, nearby non-licensed restaurants.

“All the hard work has been done, including a total bright refurbishment both internally and externally, website and active social media profiles, and a rapidly growing customer base of regulars.”

The open plan interior has seating for 26 customers, plus six at the bar. It has six beer taps and many display chillers offering a huge selection of craft beers and ciders.

Currently only trading five evenings a week over 34 hours, the venue leaves lots of scope for new owners.

The business achieves a weekly turnover of £2,000 and an annual turnover of £104,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.