29 humble photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

Food and fun take centre stage in these photo memories of Horsforth from a decade to remember.

The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb’s pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors. READ MORE: Photo gems of Horsforth during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Fat Franco's restaurant on New Road Side in March 1998.

Fat Franco's restaurant on New Road Side in March 1998.

Do you remember Georgies continental wine bar and brasserie on New Road Side?

Do you remember Georgies continental wine bar and brasserie on New Road Side?

Horsforth CC 1st team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley.

Horsforth CC 1st team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley.

The Bridge Inn pictured in March 1998.

The Bridge Inn pictured in March 1998.

Did you eat here back in the day? Moghul Balti House in February 1999.

Did you eat here back in the day? Moghul Balti House in February 1999.

Children at Horsforth Featherbank Infants School pictured in October 1997.

Children at Horsforth Featherbank Infants School pictured in October 1997.

