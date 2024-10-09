Union Coffee House: Cafe near Leeds General Infirmary put up for sale at £20,000
The Union Coffee House, located on Great George Street in Leeds city centre, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £20,000.
Located opposite Leeds General Infirmary, this “bustling city centre coffee shop” has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.
The ad listing said: “The vendor is working on limited opening hours due to other commitments and enjoys a loyal customer base.
“Oozing potential to open evenings as a bistro to further boost trade. The premises are held on a secure with sensible rent for such a prominent city centre location.”
Comprising charming glass fronted open plan unit incorporating out sales and servery with superb two station coffee machine.
Featuring a well fitted kitchen and cafe area seating 35. It also has a small enclosed patio area to the rear for alfresco dining in the summer months.
It is listed for sale at £20,000, with an annual weekly turnover of £400 and a yearly turnover of £208,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.
