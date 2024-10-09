Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Leeds coffee house has been put up for sale.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Union Coffee House, located on Great George Street in Leeds city centre, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Union Coffee House has been put up for sale at an asking price of £20,000. | Simon Hulme

The ad listing said: “The vendor is working on limited opening hours due to other commitments and enjoys a loyal customer base.

“Oozing potential to open evenings as a bistro to further boost trade. The premises are held on a secure with sensible rent for such a prominent city centre location.”

Comprising charming glass fronted open plan unit incorporating out sales and servery with superb two station coffee machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring a well fitted kitchen and cafe area seating 35. It also has a small enclosed patio area to the rear for alfresco dining in the summer months.

It is listed for sale at £20,000, with an annual weekly turnover of £400 and a yearly turnover of £208,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.