The cost of an urgent new hospital project for Leeds is now set to exceed £1.4bn as “crumbling” NHS buildings struggle to serve patients.

Hospital bosses have warned that new facilities are essential as they await the outcome of a government review of NHS building schemes.

A new children’s hospital, adult’s hospital and maternity unit are planned for Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Delays to the scheme, part of the government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP), have already seen costs rise by around £300m.

In July, chancellor Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, announced a review of NHP projects as the government deals with a national budget gap.

Plans to rebuild Leeds General Infirmary have been in place since 2018

Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) said some of its buildings were in a state of disrepair as the trust faces a maintenance backlog of more than £630m.

Craige Richardson, director of estates and facilities, said clinical services were being relocated from parts of LGI due to its poor condition.

He said: “Some of its buildings date back more than 150 years and despite ongoing investment to repair and maintain the facilities, the trust is faced with ageing services infrastructure, leaking roofs, damp, and crumbling walls and ceilings which are inadequate for patient care.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) previously said the Leeds scheme would be fully funded. LTH has said it is ready to proceed with the project after clearing a construction site at LGI.

Chief executive Prof Phil Wood, director of estates Craige Richardson and Alex Sobel MP.

A report to this week’s trust board meeting said the overall cost was now estimated at around £1.42bn.

LTH has warned that further delays mean more spending to keep its current buildings operational, piling further financial pressure on the trust.

Leeds Central and Headingley Labour MP Alex Sobel said he was concerned at the condition of LGI after a recent visit.

He said: “The trust is doing what it can to invest in its ageing estate and relocate some of the most affected services, but it will soon reach a point where further relocations are not feasible, and the ongoing maintenance costs are putting significant strain on NHS budgets.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals chief executive Prof Phil Wood said the condition of parts of the trust’s estate, including the Brotherton and Martin wings, was not sustainable.

He said: “The cost of these essential repairs are at the highest rate they have been for the trust and this is costing the public purse millions.

“While our plans for the new hospital are an exciting ambition and will deliver excellent value for money, they are now essential.

“Without a new hospital, we will not be able to deliver the scale and quality of care for our patients in the future.”

A DHSC spokesperson said the outcome of the NHP review was expected this autumn.