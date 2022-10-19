Leeds-based company Blue Pepper Catering announced their "newest addition" The Pantry, based at Roundhay Road, Oakwood, was coming soon in September.

And The Pantry has now officially opened to customers offering food, coffee, gifts and a selection of groceries for shoppers.

"Come in, we're open," reads a sign in place outside the venue.

New Leeds cafe and grocery shop The Pantry, in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, has now opened its doors to customers.

It was introduced last month by organisers as a "haven full of local suppliers, fresh veg and cool things", as well as a place to eat in for lunch or take away, according to the catering firm.

The Pantry is selling coffee, fresh sandwiches and salads, pork pies and sausage rolls from a local farm and homemade pastry items and cakes.

The cafe is also stocking gifts including plants and fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, bread and milk.

It opened in space previously occupied by Oscada, a cafe that closed its doors in Oakwood earlier this year. Oscada was set up by former Leeds Rhinos players Liam Sutcliffe and Dom Crosby in 2021.

Announcing the arrival of The Pantry last month, Blue Pepper Catering said in their post on Instagram: "Hello Oakwood!

"A little snapshot of our newest addition. A little haven full of local suppliers, fresh veg & cool things. Plus delicious lunch to grab and go or sit with us if you have time."

The Pantry is the latest new addition on Oakwood's buzzing independent high street, after shisha lounge Mr Moustache opened last month.

Meanwhile, the team behind The Brunswick pub has revealed plans to open a new bar on Roundhay Road in the former Johnston’s dry cleaners building.

They are working to transform the site into a brand new pub, which will be named The Melbourne.

And work is also under way at the former Stew and Oyster site, which will soon reopen as a new bar called SALT Oakwood.