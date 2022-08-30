News you can trust since 1890



New Leeds shisha lounge set to open in site of former Mykonos restaurant in Oakwood

A new shisha lounge serving Turkish breakfasts is set to open in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:27 pm

Mr Moustache Lounge, in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, is currently under construction.

It’s located on the site of the former Mykonos Bar and Grill, a popular Greek and Turkish restaurant.

Mr Moustache Lounge will offer Arabic and German shisha, as well as Turkish and Iranian breakfasts, coffee and dinner.

Mr Moustache Lounge is under construction on Roundhay Road, Oakwood

The lounge will also have a private function room that can be booked out for private parties.

The venue has been teasing at what’s to come on its Facebook page.

One post said: “Wear the crown, as you enter a new realm of lounging.”

The opening hours are listed as 8am-11pm on Friday-Tuesday and 9am-11pm on Wednesday-Thursday.

Mr Moustache Lounge is next door to another new restaurant, Punjabi Heaven, which opened in May.

The family-owned restaurant serves a range of tandoori starters, biryani, curries and creamy lassi drinks, cooked by head chef and co-founder Daljit Singh.

