Mr Moustache Lounge, in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, is currently under construction.

It’s located on the site of the former Mykonos Bar and Grill, a popular Greek and Turkish restaurant.

Mr Moustache Lounge will offer Arabic and German shisha, as well as Turkish and Iranian breakfasts, coffee and dinner.

The lounge will also have a private function room that can be booked out for private parties.

The venue has been teasing at what’s to come on its Facebook page.

One post said: “Wear the crown, as you enter a new realm of lounging.”

The opening hours are listed as 8am-11pm on Friday-Tuesday and 9am-11pm on Wednesday-Thursday.

Mr Moustache Lounge is next door to another new restaurant, Punjabi Heaven, which opened in May.