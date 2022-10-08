News you can trust since 1890
SALT Oakwood: Work underway as new bar set to take over former Stew and Oyster in Leeds

Work is underway at a former Stew and Oyster in a Leeds suburb – as a popular chain announces it’s taking over the site.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:45 am - 1 min read

Oakwood’s Stew and Oyster bar and restaurant in Roundhay Road has closed for a big refurbishment.

It will be rebranded as a SALT bar, from the team behind the Saltaire-based beer factory.

The site will be the fourth SALT bar in Leeds, joining SALT Leeds City, SALT Granary Wharf and SALT Boston Spa.

The former Stew and Oyster restaurant in Oakwood will be rebranded as a SALT bar

Each of the bars has a speciality, from falafel at Granary Wharf to cocktails on tap at Leeds City, but the Oakwood speciality is under wraps for now.

In an Instagram post, SALT Oakwood said: “We’re going through changes…

"If you’ve taken a wander down Oakwood Parade recently, you may have noticed we have closed for an exciting refurbishment.

"Make sure you’re following us on @saltoakwood to keep up to date over the coming weeks!”

Leeds