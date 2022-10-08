SALT Oakwood: Work underway as new bar set to take over former Stew and Oyster in Leeds
Work is underway at a former Stew and Oyster in a Leeds suburb – as a popular chain announces it’s taking over the site.
Oakwood’s Stew and Oyster bar and restaurant in Roundhay Road has closed for a big refurbishment.
It will be rebranded as a SALT bar, from the team behind the Saltaire-based beer factory.
The site will be the fourth SALT bar in Leeds, joining SALT Leeds City, SALT Granary Wharf and SALT Boston Spa.
Each of the bars has a speciality, from falafel at Granary Wharf to cocktails on tap at Leeds City, but the Oakwood speciality is under wraps for now.
In an Instagram post, SALT Oakwood said: “We’re going through changes…
"If you’ve taken a wander down Oakwood Parade recently, you may have noticed we have closed for an exciting refurbishment.
"Make sure you’re following us on @saltoakwood to keep up to date over the coming weeks!”