Oakwood’s Stew and Oyster bar and restaurant in Roundhay Road has closed for a big refurbishment.

It will be rebranded as a SALT bar, from the team behind the Saltaire-based beer factory.

The site will be the fourth SALT bar in Leeds, joining SALT Leeds City, SALT Granary Wharf and SALT Boston Spa.

Each of the bars has a speciality, from falafel at Granary Wharf to cocktails on tap at Leeds City, but the Oakwood speciality is under wraps for now.

In an Instagram post, SALT Oakwood said: “We’re going through changes…

"If you’ve taken a wander down Oakwood Parade recently, you may have noticed we have closed for an exciting refurbishment.

