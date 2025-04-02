Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The taproom at a popular brewery in Leeds remains closed four months on from the collapse of a retaining wall.

Springwell Taproom, housed in a former tannery on Buslingthorpe Lane, Sheepscar, was forced to close in December following the collapse of a retaining wall.

Springwell Taproom was forced to close in December following the collapse of a retaining wall. | Gary Longbottom

In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for North Brewing Co, said: “Works continue on the wall and area around it for the time being.

“We're also making our own improvements to the site itself. We will be able to provide an update in due course.”

North Brewing Co, which is now owned Kirkstall Brewery, runs the Springwell site in Buslingthorpe Lane.

