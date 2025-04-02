Springwell: Leeds brewery taproom remains shut four months on from collapse of retaining wall

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The taproom at a popular brewery in Leeds remains closed four months on from the collapse of a retaining wall.

Springwell Taproom, housed in a former tannery on Buslingthorpe Lane, Sheepscar, was forced to close in December following the collapse of a retaining wall.

Home of North Brewing Co in Leeds, the 21,000 square foot brewery, announced the immediate closure of the site’s taproom after it sustained damage during Storm Darragh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Springwell Taproom was forced to close in December following the collapse of a retaining wall.Springwell Taproom was forced to close in December following the collapse of a retaining wall.
Springwell Taproom was forced to close in December following the collapse of a retaining wall. | Gary Longbottom

In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for North Brewing Co, said: “Works continue on the wall and area around it for the time being.

“We're also making our own improvements to the site itself. We will be able to provide an update in due course.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

North Brewing Co, which is now owned Kirkstall Brewery, runs the Springwell site in Buslingthorpe Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A hit with the city’s beer lovers since its inception, the move to the Springwell site has allowed North Brewing Co to double its capacity, increasing its output to 16,000 hectolitres - which is the equivalent of 2.8 million pints a year.

Related topics:LeedsNorth BarBarsStorm Darragh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice