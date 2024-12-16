Springwell: Popular Leeds brewery closes taproom 'until further notice' due to 'unforeseen interruption'
Springwell Taproom, housed in a former tannery on Buslingthorpe Lane, Sheepscar, is the home of North Brewing Co in Leeds.
The 21,000 square foot brewery, which has been a hit with the city’s beer lovers since its inception, has now announced the immediate closure of the site’s taproom due to an “unforeseen interruption.”
Posting to social media, Springwell Taproom said: “Due to unforeseen interruption to our taproom operation will be closed from today (Saturday, December 14) until further notice.
“We are in the process of contacting any bookings we feel maybe impacted. Apologies for any inconvenience.”
The move to the Springwell site meant North Brewing Co to doubled its capacity, increasing its output to 16,000 hectolitres - which is the equivalent of 2.8 million pints a year.
North Brewing Co, which is now owned Kirkstall Brewery, runs the Springwell site in Buslingthorpe Lane.
It is no longer connected to the North Bar group, a separate company which runs North Bar on New Briggate, Alfred in Meanwood and Further North in Chapel Allerton, among a number of other venues.
