Leeds weather: Live updates as heavy rain and high winds causes flooding and travel chaos across city
Pictures and video filmed by the Yorkshire Evening Post show floodwater causing disruption across parts of Kirkstall last night (Thursday, December 5).
Cars could be seen moving slowly through one stretch of Kirkstall Road, opposite Kirkstall Abbey, during footage as floodwater collected onto the road surface following rainfall.
The flooding follows a yellow weather alert, warning of a sustained period of heavy rain, issued by the Met Office from 2pm yesterday.
Flooding on Kirkstall Road
Flood prevention scheme only just completed
It comes just two weeks after Leeds’ £200m Flood Alleviation Scheme was finally completed at the end of November, following more than a decade of work.
The scheme was launched in response to the devastating Boxing Day floods in 2015, which left large parts of Leeds, including Kirkstall Road, underwater as the River Aire burst its banks.
M1 slip road closed due to flooding
M1 junction 44 Northbound Exit-slip road is closed due to flooding.
Major disruption between Leeds and Wakefield
Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate all lines are blocked.
Train services running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 2pm today. Network Rail engineers are on site and are working on repairs.
Heavy rain forecast to strike again
After a dry start to the day, Met Office radar is predicting that a fresh wave of heavy rain will batter the city from around 4pm today.
Leeds to Wakefield disruption set to continue
Yesterday evening, a tree in the Outwood area fell onto the railway and caused damage to the overhead wires between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.
Network Rail have removed the tree and made some repairs the overheads so trains are safe to coast through the area.
More safety checks are required before the lines can reopen, there is currently no estimate of when the lines will reopen at present. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, diverted or revised.
Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Wind warning to remain until Sunday
Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh will likely leading to some disruption and damage.
A yellow weather warning is set to remain in place across the UK until 6am on Sunday (December 8).
'Danger to life' warning issued
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind lasting from 3pm today (Friday) until 6am on Sunday morning as Storm Darragh causes chaos across the country.
The 39-hour weather warning comes with a notice to be aware of possible injuries and danger to life from flying debris. Residents are also warned that the heavy winds - which are forecast to reach over 50mph on Saturday afternoon - could cause damage to buildings, power cuts, road closures and disruption to public transport services.
Leeds Christmas Market to shut
Leeds Christmas Market will be closed throughout tomorrow (Saturday) due to the heavy winds set to sweep across the country from Storm Darragh.
A yellow weather warning that covers Leeds is in place from 3pm today (Friday) until 6am on Sunday morning.
Hospice event cancelled
St Gemma’s Hospice has announced that it has cancelled its outdoor event this weekend due to the potentially severe weather conditions.