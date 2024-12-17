A popular brewery in Leeds has issued an update after it was forced to close one of its taprooms.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springwell Taproom, housed in a former tannery on Buslingthorpe Lane, Sheepscar, was forced to close following the collapse of a retaining wall during the recent storms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North's Springwell taproom in Sheepscar. | Gary Longbottom/National World

In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for North Brewing Co, said: “The wall which was built to retain land opposite the brewery site collapsed following the recent heavy rainfall. This has affected parking and access to the pop-up catering facilities.

“The indoor Taproom bar will continue to be available for private hire events and existing bookings are being honoured where possible.”

North Brewing Co, which is now owned Kirkstall Brewery, runs the Springwell site in Buslingthorpe Lane.

It is no longer connected to the North Bar group, a separate company which runs North Bar on New Briggate, Alfred in Meanwood and Further North in Chapel Allerton, among a number of other venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hit with the city’s beer lovers since its inception, the move to the Springwell site has allowed North Brewing Co to double its capacity, increasing its output to 16,000 hectolitres - which is the equivalent of 2.8 million pints a year.

A company spokesperson added: “We plan to reopen the site for events next Spring, once the rebuilding of the retaining wall and other improvements are completed.”