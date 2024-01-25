Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North, formerly North Brewing Co, revealed last week that it had planned to appoint administrators because of rising costs, among other factors. But today, it was announced that a deal has been struck with Kirkstall Brewery, effectively rescuing North.

Kirkstall Brewery, top, which has acquired North Brewing in a rescue deal. North's Springwell Leeds site is pictured below.

Both companies were early pioneers in developing the craft beer market in the UK and - as the market developed - both Kirkstall and North expanded their businesses as brewers and retailers.

The move will allow North to continue operating as an independent brewery with the existing management team from its Springwell site.

John Gyngell, of North, said: "We are pleased to have found a solution for our team and the legacy of the North brand."

Steve Holt, of Kirkstall Brewery, said: "We’ve been friends and industry colleagues for almost 30 years. North is an iconic beer brand that had to continue. Together we’ll make sure that North will continue to make some of the best beer in the country."

Christian Townsley, of North, said: "This has been an absolutely torrid time for the brewing industry which has faced the fallout from covid, the cost of living crisis, inflation, Brexit and utility price increases.

"We recognise that this has been a really difficult time for the stakeholders and creditors."

In 2020, North opened its multi-million pound Springwell site, which allowed it to double its capacity to the equivalent of 2.8 million pints a year.

The brewery was crowned Brewery of the Year 2023 by Brewers Journal, as well as expanding into Europe.

The new company will be known as Vertical Drinks Ltd T/A North. Howard Smith and Rick Harrison of Interpath Advisory were appointed advisors of North Brewing Company Limited, North Brewing Leisure and North Brewing Management Limited today (January 25).