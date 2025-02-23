An acclaimed pizza restaurant and takeaway near Leeds university has been put on the market.

La Besi Italian, located on Clarendon Road, Woodhouse, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £99,950.

Rated 4.5/5 stars after 292 reviews on Google, the popular restaurant has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

Located just round the corner from the University of Leeds main campus, La Besi is ideally situated to cater to Leeds’s booming student population.

The ad listing said: “An opportunity to acquire this outstanding restaurant and pizza takeaway situated in what can only be described as one of the best sites in the whole of Leeds.

“The business is easily operated with minimal staff and has a very healthy weekly turnover. It is offered on a new lease with sensible rent.”

La Besi comprises of a reception leading to the outsales and servery sporting a quality coffee machine, restaurant seating 36 people. To the rear is a well fitted commercial kitchen with extraction fan.

To the front is a decked patio with a further 18 covers. The property also offers two private car parking spaces to the rear.

The business achieves a weekly turnover of £6,000 to £7,000 and an annual turnover of £338,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.