22 of the best photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1950s

The wonder of Woodhouse is celebrated in this look after life around LS2 in the 1950s

Landmarks, shops, pubs and familiar streets are all captured on camera in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. Photos from Woodhouse Feast are also featured in this wonderful collection which is sure to spark memories for generations of people who called the suburb home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 29 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view looking along Woodhouse Lane showing Emmanuel Church and then the Parkinson Building of the University in 1959. The foundation stone for the church was laid on October 28, 1876 and consecrated on September 15, 1880. It was built in memory of Leeds surgeon, William Hey, and solicitor, Thomas Dibb. Emmanuel Church is now the University Chaplaincy. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This. photo from October 1951 shows two popular pubs, facing Leeds University on Woodhouse Lane. The 'Pack Horse' and, just visible, 'The Eldon' which used to be known as the 'Cemetery Tavern'. Both Tetley's Brewery pubs. Note the tram lines and overhead wires. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Woodhouse Feast on Woodhouse Moor in September 1955. People can be seen on or near various rides and stalls. Woodhouse Lane is visible in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Woodhouse Feast fair on Woodhouse Moor. People can be seen on or near various rides and stalls. Crossfield Street, Raglan Road and Leeds University can be seen in the background. Pictured in September 1955. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Woodhouse Feast fair on Woodhouse Moor in September 1955. People can be seen on or near various rides and stalls. Crossfield Street, Leeds University and the Woodhouse Library can be seen in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Tram 207 travelling along Woodhouse Lane on route no 1 to Lawnswood in September 1954. F.C Stock, dispensing chemist, can be seen on right at 106 Woodhouse Lane on Junction with Exeter Street. Trinity Congregational Church, Emmanuel Church and Parkinson Building visible in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

