22 of the best photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1950s

1 . Woodhouse in the 1950s

A view looking along Woodhouse Lane showing Emmanuel Church and then the Parkinson Building of the University in 1959. The foundation stone for the church was laid on October 28, 1876 and consecrated on September 15, 1880. It was built in memory of Leeds surgeon, William Hey, and solicitor, Thomas Dibb. Emmanuel Church is now the University Chaplaincy. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net