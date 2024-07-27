Home to over 120 stores, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Boasting an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

Since 2020 26 stores have closed for good at the centre while a further 34 stores have opened their doors.

Here are the 13 shops and restaurants, which opened and closed, at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2023...

1 . Bianco Lounge - opened 2023 Bianco Lounge opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Tessuti - closed 2023 Tessuti left the White Rose permanently in 2023. | Tessuti/GooglePhoto: Tessuti/Google Photo Sales

3 . Rituals - opened 2023 Rituals opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | Rituals/GooglePhoto: Rituals/Google Photo Sales

4 . Coffee Creations - closed 2023 Coffee Creations left the White Rose permanently in 2023. | Michael C/GooglePhoto: Michael C/Google Photo Sales

5 . Joe Browns - opened 2023 Joe Browns opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | Joe BrownsPhoto: Joe Browns Photo Sales