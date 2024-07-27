All 13 openings and closures at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds in 2023

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Over a dozen stores opened and closed at the White Rose Shopping Centre last year.

Home to over 120 stores, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Boasting an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

Since 2020 26 stores have closed for good at the centre while a further 34 stores have opened their doors.

Here are the 13 shops and restaurants, which opened and closed, at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2023...

Bianco Lounge opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

1. Bianco Lounge - opened 2023

Bianco Lounge opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Tessuti left the White Rose permanently in 2023.

2. Tessuti - closed 2023

Tessuti left the White Rose permanently in 2023. | Tessuti/GooglePhoto: Tessuti/Google

Rituals opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

3. Rituals - opened 2023

Rituals opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | Rituals/GooglePhoto: Rituals/Google

Coffee Creations left the White Rose permanently in 2023.

4. Coffee Creations - closed 2023

Coffee Creations left the White Rose permanently in 2023. | Michael C/GooglePhoto: Michael C/Google

Joe Browns opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

5. Joe Browns - opened 2023

Joe Browns opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | Joe BrownsPhoto: Joe Browns

Frankie and Benny's opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

6. Frankie and Benny's - opened 2023

Frankie and Benny's opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

