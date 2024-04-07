All 16 openings and closures at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds since 2023

Dozens of stores have opened and closed at the White Rose Shopping Centre over the past year.

By Alex Grant
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Home to over 120 stores, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Boasting an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

Since 2020 26 stores have closed for good at the centre while a further 34 stores have opened their doors.

Here are the 16 shops and restaurants at the White Rose Shopping Centre which have opened and closed since the start of 2023...

The Marks & Spencer megastore opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

1. Marks & Spencer megastore - opened 2023

The Marks & Spencer megastore opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bianco Lounge opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

2. Bianco Lounge - opened 2023

Bianco Lounge opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Coffee Creations left the White Rose permanently in 2023.

3. Coffee Creations - closed 2023

Coffee Creations left the White Rose permanently in 2023. Photo: Michael C/Google

Rituals opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

4. Rituals - opened 2023

Rituals opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. Photo: Rituals/Google

Beaverbrooks opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023.

5. Beaverbrooks - opened 2023

Beaverbrooks opened its doors at the White Rose in 2023. Photo: Stock

Tessuti left the White Rose permanently in 2023.

6. Tessuti - closed 2023

Tessuti left the White Rose permanently in 2023. Photo: Tessuti/Google

