All 16 openings and closures at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds since 2023

Home to over 120 stores, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Boasting an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

Since 2020 26 stores have closed for good at the centre while a further 34 stores have opened their doors.

Here are the 16 shops and restaurants at the White Rose Shopping Centre which have opened and closed since the start of 2023...

Marks & Spencer megastore - opened 2023

Bianco Lounge - opened 2023

Coffee Creations - closed 2023

Rituals - opened 2023

Beaverbrooks - opened 2023