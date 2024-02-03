Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 26 shops at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds which have closed forever since 2020

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

The centre boasts an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

But which big name stores has the centre lost in recent years?

Many businesses up and down the country faced closure following the Covid-19 pandemic and many stores at the White Rose were no different.

Huge high street brands like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators, while even the fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good.

Here are the 26 shops and restaurants at the White Rose Shopping Centre which have closed their doors forever, since 2020...

Chiquito left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure.

1. Chiquito

Chiquito left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Umpf Stock

Monsoon left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure.

2. Monsoon

Monsoon left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Stock

Warehouse left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure.

3. Warehouse

Warehouse left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Stock

Carphone Warehouse left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure.

4. Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Stock

Oasis left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure.

5. Oasis

Oasis left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Google

Wok & Go left the White Rose permanently in 2020.

6. Wok & Go

Wok & Go left the White Rose permanently in 2020. Photo: Stock

