The centre boasts an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld – the centre even recently opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

But which big name stores has the centre lost in recent years?

Many businesses up and down the country faced closure following the Covid-19 pandemic and many stores at the White Rose were no different.

Huge high street brands like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators, while even the fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good.

Here are the 26 shops and restaurants at the White Rose Shopping Centre which have closed their doors forever, since 2020...

1 . Chiquito Chiquito left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Umpf Stock Photo Sales

2 . Monsoon Monsoon left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

3 . Warehouse Warehouse left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

4 . Carphone Warehouse Carphone Warehouse left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

5 . Oasis Oasis left the White Rose permanently in 2020 as part of a nationwide closure. Photo: Google Photo Sales