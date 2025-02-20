Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular tea room has been put up for sale in west Leeds.

Olde Booths Tea Rooms, located on Lowtown, Pudsey, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £39,950.

The charming tea room, which is rated 4.7/5 after 177 reviews on Google, has been under the same ownership for nearly 30 years. It has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The ad listing said: “Our clients are seeking a well-earned retirement. The business is run predominantly by staff, presenting wonderful scope for enthusiastic new owners to increase their own working hours and reduce the overall wage bill to boost profitability.

“The premises occupy a prime trading position fronting a commanding main road in the centre of this densely populated and bustling township.”

The team room is held on a secure lease, providing glass fronted sales shop leading to charming tea rooms arranged over two rooms totalling 34 covers in comfort, a well equipped kitchen, three store rooms and WC.

The business achieves a weekly turnover of £1,600 and an annual turnover of £83,200. Net profits have not been disclosed.