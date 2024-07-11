Farnley, Bramley, Pudsey, Farsley, Rodley, Calverley and Wortley are all featured in this rewind to 2000 a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 38 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Farnley
Farnley Park High dinner lady Gloria Blackburn painted the school dining room over the summer holidays after a staff plea for help to the TV series Changing Rooms was rejected. Pictured in September 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Armley
Nursery schoolchildren in the playground at St Bartholomews Primary School in May 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Farsley
The Millennium panel by members of Farsley and District Art Club members which is on display at the art club's annual exhibition staged at Westroyd Studios in May 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Pudsey
The Pudsey Junior U14's football team, who are entering the European Junior Coca Cola Cup competition. Pictured in August 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Farsley
Bowler Steve Ellis sends down a delivery during Farsley CC's clash against Yorkshire Bank in June 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Armley
This is builder Richard Shaw who claims he saw a ghost whilst carrying out renovation work at Upstairs Downstairs nightclub. Pictured in October 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
